La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Eibar Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Barcelona vs Eibar match will be played at the Camp Nou on Saturday (February 22) in La Liga. Barcelona are placed at the second spot with 52 points from 24 matches while Eibar is on the 16th position with 24 points from 23 matches.

Out of the last five matches that Barcelona have played, they have won 4, out of which the last three were consecutive wins. Eibar, on the other hand, has only won one match in their last five fixtures.

Barcelona have even won all of their five La Liga games at Camp Nou against Eibar, scoring at least three goals in each.

Barcelona remain without the services of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, while Jordi Alba too will miss the game due to a groin injury.

As for Eibar, Kike Garcia and Ivan Ramis will not play the game, while midfielder Sergio Alvarez is also likely to miss the game.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Fati, Messi, Griezmann

Eibar possible starting line-up: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Burgos, Bigas, Cote; Escalante, Exposito, Diop; Leon, Enrich, Orellana

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Eibar live in India?

Barcelona vs Eibar will commence at 8.30 pm on Saturday, February 22. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Eibar match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Eibar match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Eibar live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in Indi

