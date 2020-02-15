La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Barcelona will host Getafe in their La Liga faceoff at Camp Nou on February 15 (Saturday). The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe will be played at 8.30PM.

Barcelona will try to snatch the topper's tag back from Real Madrid after having an inconsistent run amid various in-team dramas.

Getafe, on the other hand, have had a surprise trajectory, ending up at the 3rd spot in the La Liga points table.

Saturday's match will be interesting as a big name in unstable form takes on an over-performing underdog.

Barcelona have not only sacked Ernesto Valverde, replacing him with Quique Setien; but also saw key player Lionel Messi publicly lash out at Sports Director Eric Abidal.

Lionel Messi has been in good form, having assisted 3 goals against Real Betis in their last fixture.

The Catalan giants will miss strikers Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele owing to their injuries. Dembele will remain sidelined for the entire season due to his injured hamstring.

Clement Lenglet will not play after seeing a red card against the Betis, but Pique will be making a return following his suspension in the previous match.

The visitors will have defender Damian Suarez miss out through suspension, other than which Bordalas' men will have lots of options to play with.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Messi, Griezmann.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Nyom, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Jason, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina.

What time will La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe match start?

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe will start on Saturday, February 15 at 8:30PM. La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe will be played at Camp Nou.

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Getafe live streaming?

Barcelona vs Getafe will be live-streamed on Facebook in India. Until the last season, Sony used to have the right to broadcast La Liga matches but this season, the games of the Spanish football league have been streamed on the social networking site.

