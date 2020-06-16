La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes Live Streaming | League Leaders Barcelona will play host to minnows Leganes in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes will be played at the famous Camp Nou on June 17.

In the previous week, Barcelona faced Real Mallorca in an away fixture. Goals from Messi, Vidal, Alba and Braithwaite helped Barca thrash Mallorca 4-0. Barca will look to continue their dominance on the ground against Leganes. The Catalan are leading the chart with 61 points and they will aim at keeping their position intact.

Leganes, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone with five wins and 23 points. In their previous encounter, Los Pepineros lost to Real Valladolid on home ground. After the final whistle, the full-time score was 2-1.

The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes match will begin at 1.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes injury update:

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has returned to the side after suspension. Whereas, Ousmane Dembele will again miss today's match due to hamstring injury. Leganes, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad for the upcoming away game.

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Cuellar; Silva, Omeruo, Awaziem, Bustinza; Rodrigues, Mesa, Amadou, Rosales; Carrillo, Rodriguez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Leganes: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes fixture will be played at CAmp Nou. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 16 at 1.30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes outing will, however, not be aired in India on TV.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.