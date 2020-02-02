Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona host Levante at Camp Nou in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 2, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona are all set to host Levante at Camp Nou on Monday at 1.30 am at the ongoing La Liga 2019-20. Barcelona sit at the number 2 position on the points table with 43 points from 21 matches, while Levante have got 26 points in the same number of match appearances.

Barcelona lost their last match against Valencia 2-0 and gave Real Madrid a clear victory, relegating Barcelona to the second position.

Barca have won all 13 of their home La Liga meetings against Levanta. On their part, following a 3-1 win at Ciutat de valencia in the reverse fixture, they could become the first La Liga team to record a double win against Barcelona in a single season since 2007/08.

Barcelona will not be seen playing Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Neto, Moussa Wague, all of whom are out with injuries.

Predicted lineup for Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Predicted lineup for Levante: Aitor Fernandez; Tono, Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Erick Cabaco, Miramon; Campana, Melero, Rochina; Borja Mayoral, Roger Marti

Where to watch La Liga FC Barcelona vs Levante match live in India (TV channels)?

FC Barcelona will face Levante at 1.30 am on Monday, February 3. The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante will be played at Camp Nou. The La Liga FC Barcelona vs Levante game live telecast will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga FC Barcelona vs Levante match live streaming?

FC Barcelona vs Levante live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
