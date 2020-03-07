La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spanish champions Barcelona are set to host Real Sociedad on Saturday, March 7 at 11 PM at Camp Nou. Barcelona are currently at the second spot in the La Liga table with 55 points, just one short of archrivals and league leaders Real Madrid. The Catalan giants will look to bounce back after losing the El Clasico against Real Madrid in their last match.

Real Sociedad is currently at the 6th position with 44 points from 25 matches. Sociedad have won their last three La Liga matches and could win four consecutive league games for the first time since November 2016.

Barcelona has won each of their last 21 home La Liga matches against Real Sociedad.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele will miss the match for Barca, while Sergi Roberto too remains a doubt due to a muscle problem.

As for Sociedad, Asier Illarramendi and Diego Llorente are both still on the sidelines.

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Arthur, Fati, Griezmann, Messi

Real Sociedad Possible Starting Line-up: Remiro, Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal, Merino, Zubeldia, Odegaard, Oyarzabal, Isak, Januzaj

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Sociedad will face Barcelona at Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday, March 7 at 11 PM. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match live streaming?

In India, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.