La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will eye to win back their top slot when they travel to Celta Vigo on June 27, Saturday, for their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. Barca are currently on points level with arch-rivals Celta Vigo. Both sides have 68 points in their kitties after 21 games. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Municipal de Balaidos. In the previous played fixture, Celta Vigo defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 whereas the Catalans defeated Athletic Club 1-0. Currently, Celta Vigo are on the 16th with 33 points next to their name. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will kick off at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Team News, Injury Update:

Barca midfield will not see Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong. On the other hand, Celta Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez has been ruled out for the remaining season. However, Hugo Mallo is expected to feature from the first whistle as he has completely recovered from his foot injury.

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo possible starting lineup vs Barcelona:

Blanco; Vazquez, Aidoo, Murillo, Olaza; Rafinha, Yokuslu, Beltran; Aspas, Smolov, Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Celta Vigo:

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Puig, Rakitic; Braithwaite, Griezmann, Messi

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona fixture will be played at Municipal de Balaidos. The match will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 8:30 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.