La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Live Streaming | Celta Vigo will host Villarreal tonight, June 13, in the upcoming match of the La Liga 2019-20. The match will take place behind closed doors at the Municipal de Balaidos. The Celta Vigo vs Villareal outing will begin at 8:30 pm on Saturday.

The La Liga 2019-20 was postponed for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, as a few nations are lifting the lockdown, the football matches have resumed to take place without any audience in presence.

Analysing the La Liga score table, the host team have not enjoyed a decent form in the series so far. With 5 wins, 11 loses and 11 draws, Celta Vigo are currently placed at 17th outing with 26 points in 27 matches. In their last two matches in the pre-lockdown period, the matches were brought to a draw.

Meanwhile, Villareal have been playing efficiently in the La Liga 2019-20 so far, with 9th position in the league’s points table. They have scored 38 points in 27 matches, with 11 victories at the cost of 5 loses. Unfortunately, they have lost all the three matches played before the lockdown period.

Talking about the team news, goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez will be out due to knee injury. However, the Celta squad seems to be strong even without him. The match might see the return of Aspas and Denis Suarez. As for Villarreal, Ruben Pena is currently facing suspension due to the yellow card, while Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Funes Mori are out due to their injuries.

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo possible starting lineup vs Villareal: Blanco, Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo, Mallo, Bradaric, Yokuslu, Olaza, Rafinha, Smolov, Aspas

La Liga 2019-20 Villareal possible starting lineup vs Celta Vigo: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Iborra, Trigueros; Chukwueze, Alcacer, Moreno

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villareal match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villareal match will be played at Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villareal outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villareal match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo vs Villareal match live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.