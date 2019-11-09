La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid will travel to Eibar on November 9, Saturday, for their upcoming La Liga fixture. La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. Real Madrid, who were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis last weekend, will look for a win in their away fixture. Eibar, who beat Leganes 2-1 last weekend, will look for similar prospects. The La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid fixture is scheduled to start at 11PM.

Looking at the points table, Real Madrid are on the second spot with 22 points. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have 22 points but Barca are on top with better goal difference. Eibar are on the 14th spot with 15 points from 12 games.

Eibar will be without a key player in Ivan Ramis. He has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Roberto Correa will also not feature due to muscular injury.

For Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has a lengthy injury list to look at. Marco Asensio and Nacho are not expected any time soon due knee injuries. Gareth Bale is also in doubt but Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy are likely to feature in the line-up.

La Liga 2019-20 Eibar possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Dmitrovic; De Blasis, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote; Orellana, Escalante, Diop, Inui; Kike, Charles

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Eibar: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga Eibar vs Real Madrid live in India?

Eibar vs Real Madrid will commence at 11:00PM on Saturday, November 9. The La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. The La Liga Eibar vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid live streaming?

Eibar vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

