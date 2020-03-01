Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Espanyol host Atletico Madrid at the Cornella-El Prat stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 1, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Espanyol will be taking on Atletico Madrid in the ongoing La Liga on Sunday, March 1 at 8.30PM at the Cornella-El Prat stadium. Atletico Madrid are currently at the fourth position on the points table with 43 points from 25 matches, while Espanyol are at the bottom with 19 points from the same number of matches.

David Lopez and Oier will not be playing for Espanyol due to suspension and injury respectively, while Raul de Tomas is doubtful due to injury. On the part of Atletico Madrid, Dario Poveda and Lemar will miss the game because of injuries, while Partey is doubtful.

Espanyol have won their last two home La Liga matches against Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid have only won one of their last nine away La Liga games, back in December 2019.

Espanyol Possible Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, Espinosa, Cabrera, Didac Vila; Marc Roca, Victor Sanchez; Wu Lei, Sergi Darder, Adri Embarba; Calleri

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke, Partey, Saul, Carrasco; Correa, Alvaro Morata

Where to watch La Liga Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Atletico Madrid will face Espanyol at Cornella-El Prat stadium on Sunday, March 1 at 8.30PM in the ongoing La Liga. The La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid game will however, not be aired in India on television.

How and where to watch online La Liga Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?

La Liga Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website in India.

