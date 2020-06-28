La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Espanyol will take on Real Madrid in a La Liga game at Estadi Cornella-El Prat on June 29. The Espanyol vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1.30 am.

Espanyol played their previous match against Real Betis and lost it to the opponent by 0-1. Out of the last five matches, they have only won, lost three and one ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Real Madrid went head-to-head with Mallorca in their last match and won it 2-0. They have only lost one match in the last five games and won four.

Real Madrid are at the top spot on the points table with 68 points, while Espanyol are involved in a relegation battle as they are at 20th position with just 24 points. Real Madrid have emerged victorious in 20 of the 31 matches they have played in the tournament, while Espanyol have got the better of their opponents in only five matches.

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Diego López; Javi López, Bernardo Espinosa, Leandro Cabrera, Dídac Vilá; Óscar Melendo, David López, Marc Roca, Adrián Embarba; Wu Lei, Raúl de Tomás

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Espanyol: Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Mariano Díaz, Vinícius Júnior

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at Estadi Cornella-El Prat. The match will take place on Monday, June 29 at 1.30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.