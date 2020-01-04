La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Getafe CF will be facing Real Madrid on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Real Madrid fixture will be televised at 8.30 pm. Real Madrid are at the second position on the points table with 37 points from 18 matches, while Getafe CF are lower down at the 6th position with 30 points from 18 matches.

Real Madrid ended 2019 with three straight draws. The team recorded 10 wins, seven draws, and one loss to stay on the second position.

Jose Bordalas's team are the underdogs in the contest since they are coming in after a loss against Villarreal on Saturday.

Getafe will not see Mathias Olivera playing following a suspension, while Kenedy, Enric Gallego, and Markel Bergara are all out due to injury. The match may feature Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina, Jason and Marc Cucurella.

Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio will not be playing for Madrid due to injury, while Sergio Ramos too will not be playing due to suspension. The match may, however, see Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo and James Rodriguez in action.

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe possible lineup vs Real Madrid: Soria; Suarez, Djene, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Molina, Mata

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible lineup vs Getafe: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga Getafe vs Real Madrid live in India?

Getafe vs Real Madrid will commence at 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 4. The La Liga 2020 Getafe vs Real Madrid match will be at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The La Liga Getafe vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2020 Getafe vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

