La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table toppers Real Madrid will further solidify their chance of lifting the La Liga 2019-20 title when they face Granada on Tuesday, July 14. The La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes. In the last week, Los Blancos defeated Alaves 2-0, whereas Granada also kept a clean sheet with a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad. With 50 points from 35 matches, Granada are 10th on the league standings. The La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid: Team news, Injury Update

Granada will host the table toppers without the company of Maxime Gonalons, Alex Martinez, Quini and Neyder Lozano. On the other hand, Sergio Romas and Dani Carvajal are in contention for the game night.

La Liga 2019-20, Granada possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Silva; Foulquier, Diaz, Vallejo, Duarte, Neva; Machis, Herrera, Azeez, Puertas; Soldado

La Liga 2019-20, Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Granada: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. The match will take place on Monday, July 11 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.