La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Real Valladolid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Real Valladolid Live Streaming | Leganes will go head-to-head against visitors Real Valladolid. Both the struggling teams will try to open their post-lockdown campaign on a positive note. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Real Valladolid match will be played on Saturday, June 13 at the Butarque stadium.

The match will take place with no audience in attendance, behind closed doors. The Leganes vs Real Valladolid outing will begin 11 pm on Saturday.

The Spanish Football league was suspended in March this year after the coronavirus spread affected all the nations. It has resumed this week, with the condition of no-person in attendance rule.

The host team stand 19th in the La Liga score table, with 23 points in 27 matches. While their performance haven’t been impressive throughout the league, the team had paced up their game in the last two games of the pre lockdown period. While they won against Villareal by 2-1, the match against Alaves concluded in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Valladolid are 15th with 29 points in 27matches. Their pre-lockdown performance hasn’t been as good as expected, with only six victories.

Talking about the team news, today’s match won’t see Alexander Szymanowski who is suffering from a knee problem. Oscar Rodriguez may join the side in their home game.

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes possible starting lineup vs Valladolid: Pichu, Rosales, Awaziem, Siovas, Silva, Aitor, Amadou, Mesa, Rodrigues, Oscar, Carrillo

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid possible starting lineup vs Leganes: Masip, Salisu, Olivas, Joaquin, Nacho, Alcaraz, Guardiola, Porro, Ramirez, Unal, Plano

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid fixture will be played at Butarque stadium. The match will take place on Saturday, June 13 at 11 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.