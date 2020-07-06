La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Levante will play host to Real Sociedad on July 6, Monday, in La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Estadio Camilo Cano. In the last week, Real Sociedad defeated bottom-placed Espanyol 2-1 whereas Levante managed to have a goalless draw with Valladolid. Both sides will eye for their successive win when they square-off tonight. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad fixture will kick off at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

With 50 points from 33 matches, Real Sociedad are 7th on the league standings. On the other side, Levante are 12 with 42 points in their kitty. They have played 33 matches so far in La Liga 2019-20.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad : Team News, Injury update

Enis Bardhi will be seen on the suspension bench for Levante. Meanwhile Ivan Lopez has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the visitors Real Sociedad have a long injury list to look into ahead of their game night. Luca Sangalli, Jon Bautista, Asier Illarramendi and Adnan Januzaj are not available for the upcoming match.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Coke, Postigo, Vezo, Tono; Rocinha, Vukcevic, Campana, Leon; Mayoral, Morales

Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Moya; Zaldua, Llorente, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Zubeldia; Oyarzabal, Odegaard, Portu; Willian Jose

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad fixture will be played at Estadio Camilo Cano. The match will take place on Monday, July 6 at 11:00 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.