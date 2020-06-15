La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Levante will roll out the carpet for third-placed Sevilla on June 15, Monday, for their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. Sevilla will be looking for their second-successive win in the league when they travel to Ciudad de Valencia. Sevilla have 50 points from 28 outings. They are 9 points behind second-placed Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Levante, who have managed to keep clean in their last game against Valencia, will be eyeing to produce an all-round performance in their home game. So far in the La Liga 2019-20, Levante have played 28 matches out of which they won 10, drew 4 and lost 14. Now, their total points stand at 34. Levante are 12 on the points table tally.

Now, let's shift the focus towards team news.

Levante will be without the services of Roger Martí. The 29-year-old forward was handed a red card in their last outing against Valencia. Star defender Iván López remains unavailable for the upcoming game. Paco López is expected to bring in Borja Mayoral in the starting XI.

The visitors manager Julen Lopetegui has no major injury concern to look into ahead of the away fixture. With the return of Nemanja Gudelj, Sevilla look much more confident.

The La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla will kick off at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Levante possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Fernandez; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Rochina, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi; Morales, Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Levante: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Torres, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Vazquez

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla fixture will be played at Ciudad de Valencia. The match will take place on Monday, June 15 at 11 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Levante Vs Sevilla live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.