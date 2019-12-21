Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi Shines in Sparkling FC Barcelona Christmas Stroll

La Liga 2019-20: Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored as FC Barcelona beat Alaves 4-1.

AFP

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi Shines in Sparkling FC Barcelona Christmas Stroll
FC Barcelona thrashed Alaves in La Liga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Barcelona go into the brief Spanish winter break on top of La Liga after a glittering show from Lionel Messi helped the defending champions beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday.

Real Madrid, who drew 0-0 in Barcelona in the midweek Clasico, can draw level top on 39 points but behind on goal difference if they win at home to Atletico Bilbao on Sunday.

Seville are assured third place over Christmas on 34 points after their 2-0 win in Mallorca.

French star Antoine Griezzman put Barca ahead with a lovely snap-shot from outside the area after a slick exchange with Messi on 14 minutes.

"I needed to score a goal before the holidays, now I can go into them happy with myself," said the French World Cup winner who has scored just seven goals since his summer move.

"We have a great team with some of the best players around and when we don't click, well, there's always Messi."

Messi had already had a better strike ruled out by a harsh VAR decision, while Mohican-haired Chilean forward Arturo Vidal had tried a dramatic overhead effort that the Alaves 'keeper just about stopped with his feet.

Vidal bagged a second just before half-time when put into open space on the right as Barcelona overwhelmed the visitors, but they should have gone into the break more than 2-0 ahead.

Pere Pons pulled one back on 56 minute for Alaves with neither Gerard Pique nor the returning Samuel Umtiti on hand as his header flew home from close range.

Even with four defenders around him, Messi was unstopabble on 69 minutes as he unleashed a trademark left foot strike from outside the box.

The goal illustrated why the diminutive attacker recently won a sixth Ballon d'Or.

A sweetly-struck Luis Suarez penalty made it 4-1 on 75 minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram