La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming | The ongoing La Liga 2019-20 will see top-placed Barcelona resume their title chase as they travel to Mallorca for the Sunday, June 14, fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona match will be played at the Iberostar stadium. The match will take place with no audience in attendance, behind closed doors. The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona will commence at 1.30am on Sunday.

Barca are leading the chart with 58 points. Whereas, the host team Mallorca are placed 18th, scoring just 25 points in their 27 matches.

Mallorca will play tonight without Leonardo Koutris or Lumor Agbenyenu in sight. However, Salva Sevilla might return to the midfield position. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be missing Ousmane Dembele. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are all set to kick off the match once again.

La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Reina, Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo, Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez, Hernandez, Budimir

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Mallorca: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Vidal, Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona fixture will be played at Iberostar stadium. The match will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 1.30am. The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.