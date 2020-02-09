Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid travel to El Sadar stadium to take on Osasuna in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid will be traveling to visit Osasuna on Sunday at 8.30 PM in La Liga and will be played at the El Sadar stadium. Real Madrid are currently on top of the points table with 49 points from 22 matches, while Osasuna are down below at 11 with 28 points from the same number of matches.

Osasuna have not won the last nine La Liga games against Real Madrid, while the latter have won their last four La Liga games. Zinedine Zidane's side are enjoying a strong season in the league with a record of 14 wins, seven draws, and only one defeat.

For the Sunday match, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard will be unavailable for Madrid due to injuries, while Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are all ready to return. As for Osasuna, they will be without the services of Chimu Avila, Ruben Martinez, and Antonio Latorre because of injury. Aridane Hernandez too is unavailable due to suspension.

Possible starting lineup for Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Estupinan; Brasanac, Perez; Ibanez, R Garcia, Torres; Gallego

Possible starting lineup for Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Isco

Where to watch La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Osasuna will face Real Madrid at 8.30 PM on Sunday, February 9. The La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played at El Sadar Stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram