La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid travel to El Sadar stadium to take on Osasuna in La Liga.
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid will be traveling to visit Osasuna on Sunday at 8.30 PM in La Liga and will be played at the El Sadar stadium. Real Madrid are currently on top of the points table with 49 points from 22 matches, while Osasuna are down below at 11 with 28 points from the same number of matches.
Osasuna have not won the last nine La Liga games against Real Madrid, while the latter have won their last four La Liga games. Zinedine Zidane's side are enjoying a strong season in the league with a record of 14 wins, seven draws, and only one defeat.
For the Sunday match, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard will be unavailable for Madrid due to injuries, while Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are all ready to return. As for Osasuna, they will be without the services of Chimu Avila, Ruben Martinez, and Antonio Latorre because of injury. Aridane Hernandez too is unavailable due to suspension.
Possible starting lineup for Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Estupinan; Brasanac, Perez; Ibanez, R Garcia, Torres; Gallego
Possible starting lineup for Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Isco
Where to watch La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?
Osasuna will face Real Madrid at 8.30 PM on Sunday, February 9. The La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played at El Sadar Stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid will not be aired in India.
How and where to watch online La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live streaming?
Osasuna vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants Got Embarrassed as Personal Lives Get Discussed on National TV
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida
- Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test