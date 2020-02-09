La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Real Madrid will be traveling to visit Osasuna on Sunday at 8.30 PM in La Liga and will be played at the El Sadar stadium. Real Madrid are currently on top of the points table with 49 points from 22 matches, while Osasuna are down below at 11 with 28 points from the same number of matches.

Osasuna have not won the last nine La Liga games against Real Madrid, while the latter have won their last four La Liga games. Zinedine Zidane's side are enjoying a strong season in the league with a record of 14 wins, seven draws, and only one defeat.

For the Sunday match, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard will be unavailable for Madrid due to injuries, while Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are all ready to return. As for Osasuna, they will be without the services of Chimu Avila, Ruben Martinez, and Antonio Latorre because of injury. Aridane Hernandez too is unavailable due to suspension.

Possible starting lineup for Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Estupinan; Brasanac, Perez; Ibanez, R Garcia, Torres; Gallego

Possible starting lineup for Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Isco

Where to watch La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Osasuna will face Real Madrid at 8.30 PM on Sunday, February 9. The La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played at El Sadar Stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Osasuna vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.