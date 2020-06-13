La Liga 2019-20 RCS Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Alaves Live Streaming | The first match for Saturday, June 13, will be played between the struggling teams Espanyol and Alaves. The Spanish Football League resumed recently after a hiatus of two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Alaves outing will take place at Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona. Going back to the La Liga score table, team Espanyol have failed to create any magic in the league so far, scoring just 20 points from 27 matches. Placed at the bottom, the team have won just 4 matches in the entire season.

The Espanyol vs Alaves La Liga 2019-20 match will be played behind closed doors. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm on Saturday.

On the other hand, Alaves are standing at 14th in the La Liga points table. With 32 points from 27 matches, Alaves have not shown their best game either in the series. This will be the first post-lockdown outing for both the teams.

Espanyol will be playing today’s match against their top players Diego Lopez and Sebastien Corchia. However, there is a possibility that Marc Roca will return to the side after recovering from an injury caused in pre-lockdown. Alaves will miss Joselu who is currently facing suspension.

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol possible starting lineup vs Alaves: Prieto, J Lopez, Espinosa, Cabrera, Vila Roca, D Lopez, V Sanchez, Darder Wu Lei, De Tomas

La Liga 2019-20 Alaves possible starting lineup vs Espanyol: Pacheco Vidal, Laguardia, Ely, Duarte Rioja, Camarasa, Fejsa, Mendez, Perez, Pons

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Alaves match live in India (TV channels)?

Espanyol will welcome Alaves at Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona, in the La Liga match on Saturday, June 13 at 5:30 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Alaves game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Alaves match live streaming?

In India, Espanyol vs Alaves live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.