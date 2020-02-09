Take the pledge to vote

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona travel to Benito Villamarin stadium to take on Real Betis in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
FC Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will be traveling to face Real Betis on Monday at the Benito Villamarin stadium. Barcelona currently have 46 points (three short of league number one Real Madrid) from 22 matches, while Real Betis have 28 points from the same number of matches and are in 12th position.

Real Betis have won only one of their last 17 La Liga games against Barcelona back in November 2018.

Barcelona, on their part, are unbeaten in their last eight La Liga games. However, both Real Betis and Barcelona have scored a league-high 8 goals in the opening 15 minutes of the games this season.

Betis will not see Juanmi, William Carvalho and Andres Guardado because of injury while Zouhair Feddal will miss out the game because of suspension. Nabil Fekir is however, slated to make a comeback.

As for Barcelona, Gerard Pique is unavailable through suspension and attackers Suarez and Dembele have both been sidelined. Antoine Griezmann, however, will make a comeback.

Possible starting lineup for Real Betis: Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Alena, Gonzalez, Canales; Joaquin, Iglesias, Fekir

Possible starting lineup for Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Umtiti, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Griezmann, Messi

Where to watch La Liga Real Betis vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Betis will face Barcelona on Monday, February 10, at 1:30 am. The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be played at Benito Villamarin stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Real Betis vs Barcelona match live streaming?

Real Betis vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
