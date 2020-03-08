La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be facing Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Monday at the ongoing La Liga 2019-20.

Zinedine Zidane's team are currently at the top of the league table, courtesy a 2-0 win over Barcelona last weekend. Real Madrid currently has 56 points from 26 matches. Real Betis, on their part, have 30 points from the same number of matches and currently sit at the 14th position on the points table.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at 1:30 AM.

Real Betis will not see Juanmi playing, but Marc Bartra has made a comeback following suspension.

On their part, Madrid will miss Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard because of their respective injuries.

Real Betis Possible Starting Line-up: Joel; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Carvalho, Guardado; Fekir, Canales, Joaquin; Moron

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Isco

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Monday, March 9 at 1:30 AM. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Real Betis vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

La Liga Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website in India.