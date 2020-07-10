La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table toppers Real Madrid will be eyeing to further strengthen their chances of lifting the La Liga crown when they play host to Alaves on Saturday, July 11. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alaves match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Currently, Los Blancos are one point clear of second-placed Barcelona, whereas Alaves are 17th with 35 points next to their name. They are three points clear of the relegation zone. In the last outing, Madrid defeated Athletic Club 1-0. On the other hand, Alaves lost to Valladolid 1-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alaves match will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés: Team news, Injury Update

Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal will be seen on the suspension bench. Another blow to the side is in the form of Eden Hazard who might miss the game due to an ankle issue. Whereas, defender Nacho will once again miss the match.

On the other hand, Alaves defender Ruben Duarte has been sidelined for the remaining matches with a foot injury. Goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco is not available due to a muscular issue.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Alaves possible starting lineup: Jimenez; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Magellan, Marin; Pons, Fejsa, Pina, Mendez; Joselu, Perez

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés fixture will be played atAlfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The match will take place on Monday, July 11 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alavés live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.