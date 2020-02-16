La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.
Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)
La Liga leaders Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo on Monday, February 17 at Santiago Bernabeu. In their last fixture, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by 4-1, while Celta Vigo outperformed Sevilla by 2-1.
Real Madrid have won their last five fixtures. On the other hand, Celta Vigo have won one match and lost one in their last five games with three ending in a draw.
Real Madrid are at the top of the point table with 52 points, while Celta Vigo are at the 17th spot with 20 points.
Possible Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Isco, Benzema, L Vazquez
Possible Celta Vigo starting lineup: Blanco; Murillo, Araujo, Aidoo; K Vazquez, Yokuslu, Beltran, Olaza; Rafinha; Aspas, Smolov
Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live in India?
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will commence at 1.30AM on Monday, February 17. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Thanks Shehnaaz Gill for His Journey Inside the House
- Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up Asim Riaz Shares How Himanshi Khurana is Special to Him
- When Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit Matched Steps on 'Chane ke khet mein'
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers