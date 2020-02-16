Take the pledge to vote

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 16, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo on Monday, February 17 at Santiago Bernabeu. In their last fixture, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by 4-1, while Celta Vigo outperformed Sevilla by 2-1.

Real Madrid have won their last five fixtures. On the other hand, Celta Vigo have won one match and lost one in their last five games with three ending in a draw.

Real Madrid are at the top of the point table with 52 points, while Celta Vigo are at the 17th spot with 20 points.

Possible Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Isco, Benzema, L Vazquez

Possible Celta Vigo starting lineup: Blanco; Murillo, Araujo, Aidoo; K Vazquez, Yokuslu, Beltran, Olaza; Rafinha; Aspas, Smolov

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live in India?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will commence at 1.30AM on Monday, February 17. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

