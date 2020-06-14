La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar Live Streaming | Real Madrid will play host to Eibar on Sunday, June 14, as both sides gear-up to get back into action after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 outing will begin at 11pm.

In the current La Liga points table, the host team Real Madrid stands second, with just two points away from table toppers Barcelona. Real Madrid have 56 points in 27 matches.

On the other hand, visiting side Eibar are struggling at 16th standing with 27 points. They have lost the last two matches against Real Sociedad and Mallorca.

In the team news, Madrid will have their star players Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio as they resume action. While Eibar will be without their defender Ivan Ramis is out due to his injury. Whereas, Gonzalo Escalante is suspended due to the red card.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Eibar: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco, Hazard, Benzema

La Liga 2019-20 Eibar possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Dmitrovic, Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote, Leon, Diop, Cristoforo, Orellana, Enrich, Charles

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar fixture will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The match will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 11pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.