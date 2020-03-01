Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch El Clasico Online, TV Telecast, Team News

El Clasico: Real Madrid will take on Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 1, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch El Clasico Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Barcelona and Real Madrid in El Clasico (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid is all set to take on Barcelona in the El Clasico on  Sunday night that could decide which way the La Liga title goes this season.

Barcelona is currently at the top of the table with 55 points while Real Madrid is just two points behind at the second spot. Madrid will face Barcelona at its homeground Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, March 2, at 1.30 AM IST.

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo will all be missing the El Clasico. While the former three are out with injuries, Rodrygo has been suspended.

As for Barcelona, Luis Suarez is out with an injury and so are Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. Gerard Pique remains doubtful due to injury as well.

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco (4-3-3)

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Vidal, Griezmann (4-3-3)

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid will face Barcelona at 1.30 AM on Monday, March 2. The La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match live streaming?

La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram