La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch El Clasico Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid is all set to take on Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday night that could decide which way the La Liga title goes this season.

Barcelona is currently at the top of the table with 55 points while Real Madrid is just two points behind at the second spot. Madrid will face Barcelona at its homeground Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, March 2, at 1.30 AM IST.

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo will all be missing the El Clasico. While the former three are out with injuries, Rodrygo has been suspended.

As for Barcelona, Luis Suarez is out with an injury and so are Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. Gerard Pique remains doubtful due to injury as well.

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco (4-3-3)

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Vidal, Griezmann (4-3-3)

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid will face Barcelona at 1.30 AM on Monday, March 2. The La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The La Liga game live telecast of the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match will not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match live streaming?

La Liga Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.