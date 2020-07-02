La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will aim to firm their top slot in the La Liga 2019-20 league standing when they welcome Getafe on Friday, July 3. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Right now, Real are just one point ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid, who sit on the second slot with 70 points. In the last week, Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 1-0 whereas Getafe extended their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Getafe are fifth on the standing with 52 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe will commence at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe: Team Injury, Team News

Real Madrid defender Nacho is expected to return to the squad. Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic are out of contention.

Meanwhile, Getafe have no fitness issues ahead of the game night.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Junior

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Duro, Mata

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe fixture will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The match will take place on Friday, July 3 at 1.30am IST. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.