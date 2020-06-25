La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Relegation-hit Mallorca will face the Real Madrid challenge on June 25, Thursday, in La Liga 2019-20. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid who are three points short to league leaders Real Madrid will be eyeing to retain their top slot in the points table. In the last outing, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 whereas Mallorca held Leganes to a 1-1 draw. Mallorca are currently 18th with 26 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca injury update:

Eden Hazard might get a chance to make it to the playing XI. Joining him on the contention list is Luka Modric. Whereas Sergio Ramos might miss the game due to knee injury.

On the other hand, the visitors are expected to see some changes in their squad. Xisco Campos is expected to get a call.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Mallorca: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard

La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Reina; Pozo, Valjent, Sedlar, Gamez; Baba, Campos, Sevilla; Kubo, Hernandez, Budimir

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca fixture will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The match will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.