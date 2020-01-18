Take the pledge to vote

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Real Madrid play Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu as they look to take the top spot in the points table.

Trending Desk

January 18, 2020
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos and forward Gareth Bale when they play host to Sevilla in their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. In their previous gameweek, Real Madrid kept a clean sheet with a 3-0 victory over Getafe, whereas Sevilla held Athletic Bilbao to a draw. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla game will commence at 8:30PM.

Ramos had picked up an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup final. Hailing his determination to get back to fitness, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said, "We all know that Ramos has a lot of character, he always wants to play and he has worked hard all week to be able to play. He's our leader, our reference point and an example for everyone else to follow," Reuters quoted Zidane as saying.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard continues to stay on the treatment table after he sustained an ankle injury in November last year.

Currently, Real Madrid are second in La Liga standings, locked on 40 points with table toppers Barcelona. On the other hand, Sevilla are 4th on the standings with 35 points.

Real Madrid Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Vazquez, Jovic, Rodrygo

Sevilla Starting Line-up: Vaclik; Reguilon, Carlos, Navas, Kounde; Vazquez, Gudelj, Banega; L de Jong, El Haddadi, Fernando

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla will kick off at 8:30PM on Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Sevilla will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Sevilla match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Sevilla live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

