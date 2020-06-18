La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming | Real Madrid will welcome Valencia in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Thursday June 18. Last week, Real Madrid faced Eibar and defeated them by a score of 3-1. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira scored a goal each in the match to make their team win. As of now, Real Madrid are placed at number two on the points table with a total of 59 points from 28 matches.

Valencia, on the other hand, have not won any match since the restart of the series. The last match that they played against Levante was a draw, with both the teams scoring one goal each. The team are currently placed at number 8 with a total of 43 points from 28 matches.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia Team News:

Luka Jovic and Nacho Fernandez are not available for today's match. Joining them on the injury bench is Lucas Vazquez, who is down with a calf injury.

Ezequiel Garay and Cristiano Piccini of Valencia are on the treatment table.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Valencia: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler; Rodrigo, Gameiro

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia fixture will be played at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The match will take place on Thursday, June 18 . The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes outing will, however, not be aired in India on TV.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.