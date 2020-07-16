La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table toppers Real Madrid will be eyeing to seal their chance of lifting the La Liga 2019-20 crown when they take on Villarreal on Friday, July 16. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match will be hosted at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. In the last match, Los Blancos held their heads high and continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Granada. Right now, they are leading the chart with four points clear to reigning champions Barcelona who are second with 79 points. On the other side, Villarreal lost their last match to Real Sociedad 2-1. They are currently sitting on the fifth slot with 57 points in their kitty.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match will kick off at 12:30am.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Team news, Injury Update

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Hazard, Benzema

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Asenjo, Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Chukwueze, Iborra, Anguissa, Cazorla, Moreno, Alcacer

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal fixture will be played at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The match will take place on Friday, July 17 at 12:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.