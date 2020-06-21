La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Sociedad will welcome second spot holder Real Madrid to Reale Arena for their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 clash on Monday, June 22.

While the Madrid side have netted 6 goals in their last two La Liga games to clinch dominant victories; Sociedad have not managed to score even a single win. Both the sides have played two matches after the league returned from its hiatus that was called due to the viral pandemic.

The visitors are just three points behind table leaders Barcelona with 62 points from 29 games. On the other hand, the home team are currently sitting at the sixth spot having earned 47 points from 29 matches.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid game will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) this Monday.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Team News, Injury Update:

Zinedine Zidane’s side will miss on the services of Luka Jovic, Nacho, Isco, and Lucas Vazquez. Mariano Diaz remains to be a doubt after he sustained a toe injury.

Joseba Zaldua will be sideline owing to the red card he saw in the last game, whereas Mikel Merino is set to return. The captain of the Blue white side Asier Illarramendi remains unavailable for the whole season. Other than them, the Basque club will have to play Monday’s game without Ander Guevara, Ander Barrenetxea and Luca Sangalli.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Remiro; Elustondo, Llotente, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Zubeldia, Odegaard; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at Reale Arena. The match will take place on Monday, June 22 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.