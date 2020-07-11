La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will aim to stay alive in La Liga title chase when they travel to Real Valladolid on June 11, Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match will be hosted at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The Catalans are just one point behind table toppers Real Madrid. They are coming into this match with a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Espanyol. The reigning champions will try to clinch the three points for their side. On the other hand, Real Valladolid are 14th with 39 points. In their previous fixture, Valladolid lost to Valencia 2-1.The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona will kick off at 11 pm.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Valladolid have a long injury list ahead of the game night. Pedro Porro, Miguel de la Fuente, Jose Antonio Caro, Matheus Fernandes and Michel Javaloyas are on the treatment table.

As for the Catalans, Ousmane Dembele is once again absent for the upcoming clash. The suspension bench will see Ansu Fati.

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Masip; Antonito, Olivas, Salisu, Martinez; Fede, Perez; Plano, Hervias, Guardiola; Ramirez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Valladolid: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona fixture will be played at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The match will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.