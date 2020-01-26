La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Spanish giants Real Madrid will travel to Real Valladolid for the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Monday, January 27. The La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid vs Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid. Buoyed by two successive La Liga victories, Real Madrid will be eyeing a third straight win to go on top of the points table. Meanwhile, Valladolid held Osasuna to a goalless draw in their previous fixture.

Zinedine Zidane-led Real Madrid currently hold the second spot in the table and are only behind champions Barcelona, who lost to Valencia on Saturday, on goal difference. On the other hand, Valladolid are on the 15th spot with 22 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30AM.

Real Valladolid Possible Starting Line-up: Masip; Salisu, Olivas, Fernandez; Nacho, Emeterio, Alcarez, Michel, Moyano; Unal, Guardiola

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vazquez

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live in India?

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid will commence at 1:30AM on Monday, January 27. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. The La Liga Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

