La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis Live Streaming | The Spanish football league, La Liga is all set to resume its season following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening night, June 12, will see a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis played behind closed doors. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Sevilla are currently on third spot in the points table with 47 points whereas Real Betis are 12th with 33 points. Both teams will look to produce a clinical show when they square-off at 1:30 am on Friday.

Sevilla will be playing without midfielder Nemanja Gudelj who had picked a yellow card in the last game before the league was suspended. Lucas Ocampos is expected to miss the upcoming game too. The 25-year-old winger is down with a muscle problem.

Real Betis though have no major injury concerns.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2019-20, Sevilla vs Real Betis - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Real Betis:

Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Sevilla:

Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez; Fekir, Guardado, Canales, Joaquin; Moron

ALSO READ: La Liga Full Schedule and Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis match live in India (TV channels)?

Sevilla will welcome Real Betis at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the La Liga match on Friday, June 12 at 1:45 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla vs Real Betis match live streaming?

In India, Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.