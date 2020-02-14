La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Valencia will take on Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla in the ongoing La Liga on February 15, Saturday. Atletico Madrid are currently on the fourth position with 39 points from 23 matches while Valencia sit at the seventh spot with 37 points from 23 matches. The league table is currently led by Real Madrid, who have managed to garner 52 points from 23 matches.

Valencia are without a win in their last 10 La Liga matches against Atletico Madrid.

Piccini, Garay, Manu Vallejo, Cheryshev and Gaya will miss the match for Valencia with all of them being sidelined due to injuries. Florenzi too will miss the match due to suspension. It remains to be seen if Rodrigo, Cillessen and Coquelin make it to the match, considering all three of them are doubtful due to injuries.

Atletico Madrid will not see Trippier, Dario Poveda, Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata in action due to injuries.

Possible Line-up for Valencia: Jaume Domenech; Wass, Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Jaume Costa; Ferran Torres, Kondogbia, Dani Parejo, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez

Possible Line-up for Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Partey; Llorente, Saul; Koke; Correa, Vitolo

What time will La Liga Valencia vs Atletico Madrid match start?

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid will start on Saturday, February 15 at 1.30AM. La Liga Valencia vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Mestalla stadium.

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Atletico Madrid match on TV?

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid will not be televised in India.

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Atletico Madrid on live streaming?

The live streaming of La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid will be available on Facebook page of La Liga.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.