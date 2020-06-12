La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante Live Streaming | La Liga has finally resumed its season following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming La Liga Valencia vs Levante match will be played on Saturday, June 13, which will be played behind closed doors. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante match will be played at the Mestalla stadium. The match will be played at 1:30 am on Saturday.

In the La Liga score table, Valencia are currently at 7th spot with 42 matches in 27 matches. With 11 victories in hand, this will be the team’s first outing post the lockdown hiatus. Levante, on the other hand, are at 13thposition with 33 points in their kitty.

Tonight’s match will mark the absence of French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia who is out due to suspension. Cristiano Piccini and Ezequiel Garay are sidelined due to their knee injuries. On the other side, Levante will miss Ivan Lopez.

La Liga 2019-20 Valencia possible starting lineup vs Levante: Cillessen, Wass, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gaya, Florenzi, Parejo, Soler, Torres, Rodrigo, Gameiro

La Liga 2019-20 Levante possible starting lineup vs Valencia: Aitor, Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc, Campana, Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi, Morales, Marti

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante match live in India (TV channels)?

Valencia will welcome Levante at Mastella stadium in the La Liga match on Saturday, June 13 at 1:45 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Valencia vs Levante match live streaming?

In India, Valencia vs Levante live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.