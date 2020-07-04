La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will lock horns with an in-form Villarreal in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 fixture on Monday. Barcelona are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid. In order to keep their title hope alive Barca need to win the remaining La Liga matches. There are chances that by the time they face Villarreal the points difference goes up to seven. On the other hand, Villarreal, who have won six back-to-back league games, will look to take their winning run to 7 matches. In the last fixture, Villarreal managed to keep a clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Real Betis whereas Barcelona held Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw. The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona kick off time is 1:30 am Indian Standard Time.

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

The Yellow Submarine will be without their long time absentee defender Ramiro Funes Mori. Apart from Mori, the squad is fit and fine.

As for the Catalans, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong are once again out of contention for the upcoming game. Joining them on the injury list is Samuel Umtiti, who is sidelined due to knee injury. Griezmann is expected to make it play from the first whistle

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Trigueros, Anguissa, Chukwueze; Moreno, Bacca

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona fixture will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica. The match will take place on Monday, July 6 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.