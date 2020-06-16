La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca Live Streaming | Villarreal eye to clinch their second straight win in La Liga 2019-20 when they roll out the carpet for Mallorca on Tuesday, June 16. The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal, who are sitting on 9th with 41 points, defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their last game. On the other hand, Mallorca faced the Barcelona challenge in their last game and lost with a 4-0 scoreline. Mallorca, who are in a relegation battle with Leganes, will try to produce a clinical show tonight.

The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca will commence at 11 pm.

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca injury update:

The Yellow Submarine have no fresh injuries to look into ahead of the home game. Meanwhile, Mallorca will once again step into the dugout Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris. Both players have been sidelined due to injuries.

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Mallorca: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Trigueros, Iborra, Cazorla; Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze

La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Reina; Sastre, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Rodriguez, Sevilla, Pedraza, Kubo; Budimir, Hernandez

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca fixture will be played at Estadio de la Cerámica. The match will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Mallorca live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.