La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Villarreal will eye to clinch their fourth back-to-back win when they host fourth-placed Sevilla on Monday, June 22, in La Liga 2019-20. The La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica. In the last week, Villarreal defeated Granada 1-0 whereas Sevilla drew 1-1 with Levante. Sevilla are currently on score-level with Atletico Madrid and a win in today's fixture will see them win back their place in top 3. Meanwhile, Villarreal are 6th with 47 points.

The Serie A 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla will kick off at 11 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla: Team News, Injury Updates

As for Villarreal, defender Ramiro Funes Mori and midfielder Ramiro Guerra are out of contention tonight. Whereas, star defender Pau Torres is back from suspension.

The visitors didn't pick any fresh injuries during their last outing and they have a fully fit squad to choose the starting XI

Serie A 2019-20 Villarreal Possible Lineup against Sevilla: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Trigueros, Iborra; Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze

Serie A 2019-20 Sevilla Possible Lineup against Villarreal: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

Villarreal will host Sevilla at 11 pm on Monday, June 22. The Serie A match between Villarreal and Sevilla will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica. The Serie A Villarreal vs Sevilla game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla match live streaming?

Villarreal vs Sevilla live stream will be available on Sony LIV.