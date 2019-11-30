La Liga 2019 Alaves vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
La Liga 2019-20: 13th-placed Alaves host Real Madrid, who will be looking to overtake Barcelona and go top of the league table.
Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid take on Alaves in their La Liga 2019-20 fixture at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday. Real Madrid are currently second on the points table with 28 points from 13 games while Alaves are sitting at the 13th position. Real Madrid will need either a draw or win to move ahead of Barcelona on to the top of La Liga table. Alaves, meanwhile, would only be eyeing an upset. La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Madrid game will commence at 5:30PM.
Alaves, with a fully-fit first-team squad, are not missing out on any player. Both Manu Garcia and Victor Laguardia will also be available for Saturday's match. Garcia is also expected to make a return in the starting line-up. For Madrid, Eden Hazard is ruled out after he limped off in Madrid's 2-2 draw with PSG in the Champions League midweek. Meanwhile, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez all are still nursing their injuries.
La Liga 2019-20 Alaves Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid: Pacheco; Duarte, Navarro, Laguardia, Aguirregabiria; Rioja, Pina, Wakaso, Vidal; Joselu, Perez
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid Starting Line-up vs Alaves: Areola; Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale
Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Madrid live in India?
Alaves vs Real Madrid will commence at 5:30PM on Saturday, November 30. La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Madrid live streaming?
Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
