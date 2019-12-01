Take the pledge to vote

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga.

Updated:December 1, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday in Madrid. Barcelona, who are currently at the top position in the table, will try to keep their position with a win, while Atletico Madrid will try to climb up the points table. Barcelona are leading with 28 points in 13 matches, whereas Atletico Madrid are at 4th position with 25 points from 14 matches. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game will start at 1:30 AM.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said, "There is a lot of talk about this, the connection. Players who are good always understand each other and with time they understand each other more. Griezmann has a special feeling for the game against Atletico."

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said, "Messi is one of the best players in history and Barcelona are very lucky to have him. I love playing against the best, so it motivates me. If we are going to get what we want or not, it is impossible to say. But I have no doubt, we have the equipment and what is necessary to beat anyone, including Barcelona."

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI vs Barcelona: Oblak; Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Felix and Morata.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Possible Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Arthur, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Suarez and Griezmann.

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will commence at 1:30 AM on Monday, December 2. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

