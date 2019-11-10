La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming La Liga fixture will see Atletico Madrid meet Espanyol on Sunday, November 10, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Atletico Madrid, who on a three-game winless streak, will be looking for a change in momentum to get them back on track. Meanwhile, Espanyol, who are yet to make a mark in the tournament this season, will try to turn the table of fortune. The La Liga fixture Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol will commence at 8:30 pm.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday''s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said, "The first person responsible is me."

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Possible Lineup vs Espanyol: Oblak, Jesus Gamez, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Tiago, Gabi, Koke, Oliver Torres, Griezmann, Vietto.

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol Possible Lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Pau Lopez, Javi Lopez, Roco, Gonzalez, Ruben Duarte, Diop, Sanchez, Alvarez, Asensio, Perez, Caicedo.

Where to watch La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol will commence at 8:30 pm on Sunday, November 10. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol match will be at the Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

