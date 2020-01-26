- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid host Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Atletico Madrid will face off Leganes on Sunday in La Liga tournament. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. In the previous week, Atletico Madrid lost to Eibar 2-0, whereas Leganes were defeated by Getafe FC 3-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes fixture will kick off at 4:30 PM.
Currently, Atletico Madrid are 3rd in the standings with 35 points. Meanwhile, Leganes, who are in the relegation zone, have 14 points in their kitty.
La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Possible Line up vs Leganes: Oblak - Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Arias - Saul, Thomas, Herrera, Correa - Felix, Morata
La Liga 2019-20 Leganes Possible Line up vs Atletico Madrid: Cuellar - Bustinza, Silva, Omeruo, Awaziem, Rodrigues - Braithwaite, Mesa, Recio, Rodriguez - Carrillo
Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live in India?
Atletico Madrid vs Leganes will commence at 4:30 PM on Sunday, January 26. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match will be at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live streaming?
The Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Republic Day 2020: A Look at the Fighter Jet Fleet of the IAF: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and More
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme