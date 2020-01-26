Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid host Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid will face off Leganes on Sunday in La Liga tournament. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. In the previous week, Atletico Madrid lost to Eibar 2-0, whereas Leganes were defeated by Getafe FC 3-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes fixture will kick off at 4:30 PM.

Currently, Atletico Madrid are 3rd in the standings with 35 points. Meanwhile, Leganes, who are in the relegation zone, have 14 points in their kitty.

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Possible Line up vs Leganes: Oblak - Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Arias - Saul, Thomas, Herrera, Correa - Felix, Morata

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes Possible Line up vs Atletico Madrid: Cuellar - Bustinza, Silva, Omeruo, Awaziem, Rodrigues - Braithwaite, Mesa, Recio, Rodriguez - Carrillo

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes will commence at 4:30 PM on Sunday, January 26. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match will be at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Leganes match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Leganes live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

