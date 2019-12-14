La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid welcome Osasuna to the Wanda Metropolitano on December 15 for the upcoming La Liga game. Atletico Madrid led by Diego Simone's will be eyeing to end their winless run in La Liga when they face Osasuna. On the other hand, Osasuna will be eyeing to produce an all-round show in their away fixture. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna will commence at 1:30 AM. In the previous week, Atletico Madrid held Villarreal to a goalless draw, whereas Osasuna drew 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid will step into the dugout without Diego Costa and Stefan Savic due to respective injuries. However, Jose Gimenez is expected to make find a place in the starting XI.

On the other hand, Osasuna will fly without Oier, who was handed a red card in the last game against Sevilla. Kike Barja, Ruben Martinez, Sergio Herrera and Nacho Vidal are still on the injury bench.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Lodi; Saul, Herrera, Thomas, Koke; Felix, Morata

Osasuna possible starting lineup: Herrera; Roncaglia, D Garcia, Hernandez, Estupinan; Torres, Brasanac, Moncayola, R Garcia; Avila, Lopez

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna will commence at 1:30 AM on Sunday, December 15. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match will be at the Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.