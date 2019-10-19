La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

One of the more anticipated games over the weekend, Atletico Madrid versus Valencia will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia will commence at 7 pm. While Diego Simeone's team have not done spectacularly well -- scoring just seven goals in eight games, Atletico still sit comfortably on the fourth position in the table, three points shy off the top.

However, one has to consider the fact that Atletico already has seen considerable changes in their team with key players such as Rodri Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran moving on and new players coming in.

Valencia, on their part, continue to adjust post the sacking of their coach Marcelino García Toral. Since then, Albert Celades has taken charge and is now unbeaten in his last four games. The team, however, had to taste defeat at Barcelona on their opening game. Valencia sits at the eighth position in the table, with three points less than Atletico and will look to further their position in the table with wins over the weekend.

While Atletico will be without their midfielder Vitolo following a hamstring injury and full-back Sime Vrsaljko being sidelined with a knee ligament damage, Valencia too, have their own set of problems. Carlos Soler is set to be out for some time, while Jose Gaya and Kevin Gameiro are both nursing hamstring problems. Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini will be out of action until 2020 as well.

La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid line-up vs Valencia: Oblak; Trippier, Jimenez, Savic, Lodi; Saul, Partey, Koke, Felix; Morata, Costa

La Liga 2019 Valencia line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Costa; Coquelin, Parejo, Cheryshev, Guedes; Rodrigo, Gomez

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia will commence at 7.30PM on Saturday, October 19. The La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Valencia match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

