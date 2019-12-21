Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona take on Alaves at Camp Nou in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will eye to end 2019 top of La Liga when they host Alaves at Camp Nou on December 21, Saturday. Barcelona are currently sitting on top of the league table leading Real Madrid by goal difference, whereas Alaves, who have failed to register a win in their last three games, are on the 14th spot. The La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Alaves will commence at 8:30 PM.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has a fully-fit backline to choose from for Saturday's game. On the other for Alavas, Tomas Pina has been sidelined due to fractured leg.

Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Alaves: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

Alaves possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Pacheco; Duarte, Ely, Navarro, Aguirregabiria; Vidal, Pons, Garcia, Rioja; Joselu, Perez

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Alaves live in India?

Barcelona vs Alaves will commence at 8:30 PM on Saturday, December 21. The La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Alaves match will be at Camp Nou. The La Liga Barcelona vs Alaves match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Alaves live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Alaves live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

