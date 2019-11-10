La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Luiz Suarez is expected to return from calf injury when Barcelona host Celta Vigo on November 10, Sunday, in La Liga. La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Camp Nou. La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have failed to register a win in their previous two matches, will be looking to return to winning ways on their home ground. Celta Vigo, who will be playing their first game under new coach Oscar Garcia, will be eyeing a huge upset. The La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo fixture will commence at 1:30AM.

Under pressure Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has reiterated to the fact that his side needs to start winning again. "In football everything happens so quickly. Until a few days ago we were on a winning streak and now everything has flipped on its head in just one minute. If this can happen over the space of a few days, you can get out of it in that time too."

Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba due to hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo won't have Santi Mina and Rafinha on their side in the upcoming game.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona starting line-up vs Celta Vigo: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Roberto, De Jong, Arthur; Griezmann, Messi, Fati

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo starting line-up vs Barcelona: Blanco; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Olaza; Diop, Beltran, Lobotka; Aspas, Sisto, Junca

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live in India?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will commence at 1:30AM on Sunday, November 10. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will be played at Camp Nou. La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Eibar vs Real Madrid live streaming?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.