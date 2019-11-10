Take the pledge to vote

La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: FC Barcelona host Celta Vigo as they look to stay on top of the points table.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 10, 2019, 12:57 AM IST
Barcelona host Celta Vigo in the La Liga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona host Celta Vigo in the La Liga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Luiz Suarez is expected to return from calf injury when Barcelona host Celta Vigo on November 10, Sunday, in La Liga. La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Camp Nou. La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have failed to register a win in their previous two matches, will be looking to return to winning ways on their home ground. Celta Vigo, who will be playing their first game under new coach Oscar Garcia, will be eyeing a huge upset. The La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo fixture will commence at 1:30AM.

Under pressure Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has reiterated to the fact that his side needs to start winning again. "In football everything happens so quickly. Until a few days ago we were on a winning streak and now everything has flipped on its head in just one minute. If this can happen over the space of a few days, you can get out of it in that time too."

Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba due to hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo won't have Santi Mina and Rafinha on their side in the upcoming game.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona starting line-up vs Celta Vigo: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Roberto, De Jong, Arthur; Griezmann, Messi, Fati

La Liga 2019-20 Celta Vigo starting line-up vs Barcelona: Blanco; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Olaza; Diop, Beltran, Lobotka; Aspas, Sisto, Junca

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live in India?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will commence at 1:30AM on Sunday, November 10. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will be played at Camp Nou. La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

