La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Lionel Messi is set to play his first game after winning his sixth Ballon d'Or as FC Barcelona host struggling Mallorca on Saturday in search of a fourth straight league win. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Mallorca game will be played at the Camp Nou. In their last game, Ernesto Valverde-led Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0, whereas Mallorca lost to Real Betis 2-1. With 31 points from 14 games, Barca had been leading the table till Real Madrid defeated Espanyol early on Saturday. On the other hand, Mallorca are fourth from the bottom with 13 points in their kitty. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Mallorca fixture is scheduled to take place at 1:30AM.

Arthur Melo and Ansu Fati will miss the Mallorca clash for Barcelona due to groin injury and knee problem, respectively. Apart from that Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba are long-term out due to injuries.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up vs Mallorca: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca Possible Starting Line-up vs Barcelona: Reina; Gamez, Valjent, Raillo, Sene; Sevilla, Lago, Kubo; Rodriguez, Budimir, Febas

Barcelona vs Mallorca will commence at 1:30AM on Sunday, December 8. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Mallorca match will be played at Camp Nou. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Mallorca match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Mallorca live streaming?

Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

