La Liga 2019 Eibar vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Eibar take on Barcelona at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in the La Liga.
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona will travel to Eibar for their week 9 La Liga fixture on Saturday at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. The La Liga Eibar vs Barcelona match will start at 4:30 pm. Barcelona, led by coach Ernesto Valverde, will eye to continue their winning run as they face Eibar on their turf. Meanwhile, Eibar who are on a four-match winning streak, will look to seize an early advantage. With 16 points from eight games, Barca are currently third on La Liga standings. Whereas, Eibar are 14th with 9 points.
La Liga 2019 Eibar Line-up vs Barcelona: Dmitrovic; De Blasis, Olivera, Arbilla, Bigas; Alvarez, Diop, Exposito; Orellana, Kike, Inui
La Liga 2019 Barcelona line-up vs Eibar: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Todibo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Vidal, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann
Where to watch La Liga Eibar vs Barcelona live in India?
Eibar vs Barcelona will commence at 4.30 PM on Saturday, October 19. The La Liga 2019 Eibar vs Barcelona match will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. The La Liga Eibar vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Eibar vs Barcelona live streaming?
The Eibar vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
