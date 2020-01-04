La Liga 2019 Espanyol vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona are all geared up to face Espanyol at the Cornella-El Prat on Sunday. The match, which will be televised at 1.30 am, will see the top team facing the team, which are at the rock bottom on the league table in the 'Derbi barceloní', also known as the 'Barcelona derby'.

Barcelona sit two points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Barcelona won their last match against Alaves with 4-1 on Saturday, in the process, winning 12 of their 18 matches with 3 losses and 3 draws each. Espanyol, on their part, have only managed to get 10 points from their 18 matches, winning only 2 of their matches in the league.

Espanyol will not see midfielder Esteban Granero playing as he is going through suspension. Sebastien Corchia, Victor Sanchez and Matias Vargas are all still on the sidelines and will not be featured in the match as well.

The match is expected to see Pol Lozano return.

Barca will see Ousmane Dembele and Arthur remain on the sidelines because of injuries while Ansu Fatu too will not be playing. Marc-Andre ter Stegen too will miss the game due to injury.

Possible lineup for Espanyol: Diego Lopez; David Lopez, Calero, Espinosa; Roca; Gomez, Darder, Lozano, Vila; Campuzano, Calleri

Possible lineup for Barcelona: Neto; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann, Suarez

Where to watch La Liga Espanyol vs Barcelona live in India?

Espanyol vs Barcelona will commence at 1:30 am on Saturday, January 4. The La Liga 2019 Espanyol vs Barcelona match will be at the Cornella-El Prat. The La Liga Espanyol vs Barcelona match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2020 Espanyol vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Espanyol vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

